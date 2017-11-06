Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement of his approval for the overseas treatment of ailing erstwhile Vice President, Alex Ekwueme.

According to Omokri, there was nothing special or extraordinary about the gesture that should warrant the publicity the approval had generated.





He said that sending Ekwueme abroad for treatment is part of his entitlement as a former Vice President and should not be used to score cheap political points.





Omokri also claimed that former President Goodluck Jonathan bought a bullet proof car for President Buhari but did not make it public.





Reno Omokri wrote on his Facebook page: “Treatment abroad is a right of an ex-vice President. President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t do Ekwueme a favour.





“President Goodluck Jonathan purchased bulletproof vehicles for Buhari without announcing it.





“It is only a petty and shallow administration eager to score cheap political points with a sick man’s health that announces that the President has given the man his due.”