Governor Nyesom Wike has described the late former Vice President of the country, Dr Alex Ekweme as an outstanding democrat and an exemplary leader.Wike in a statement by his media aide, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu yesterday expressed his profound condolence to the family of the late Ekweme, the nation and people of his Anambra state for the death.The governor said true lovers of democracy would miss him.“Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra State and the family of the Former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme over his passage.Former Vice President Alex Ekwueme was an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman. He would be missed by all lovers of democracy and development. “, he said.The governor said he was deeply pained by the death, praying that God would grant the family of late Ekweme the strength to bear the loss.