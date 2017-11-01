Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said the state is sponsoring a bill against incessant killings by student cultists on the state university campus.

He said that the bill, when passed into law, would hand out death penalty to anyone found guilty of involvement in cultism and life imprisonment to anyone who accommodate or associate with cultists.





Fayose also announced a reward of N1 million for anyone who offers incontrovertible evidence on a student cultist.





Fayose declared this while interacting with the Ekiti chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), an umbrella body for all farmers in the state.





Speaking at the interactive meeting held at the government office, Ado-Ekiti, state capital, Ademola Okeya, State chairman of the union, said: “Fayose was the first governor to recognise and support farmers during his first term in 2005 and 2006.





“We have all now come together under one umbrella. We call on government to help us complete our Farmers House, give us a bus for movement, especially support for our members attending the forthcoming Abuja meeting.





“We want to assure the governor that we are part of his continuity programme. We also want loan scheme for the next planting seasons, as well as equipment and hybrid seedlings for our members.”

Advising the farmers to remain be united, deputy governor Olusola Kolapo said it is unity that would make all of them enjoy the benefits from government.





“The state government recently gave revolving loan of N10m for procuring cocoa chemicals. Some of you didn’t get it because you were not united. Now that you have now united as AFAN, you will all benefit from what the government will give.





“We need farm settlements, which would enable farmers to do their work properly. Moving agriculture project forward would not be by fire brigade approach. It needs proper planning and agriculture business is thriving in the north because land clearing over there is much easier and very cheaper compared what obtains here.





“There is also the challenge of paucity of funds. We are planning and laying a solid foundation for agriculture, we just procured four new tractors, and we have 12 serviceable tractors already available making them 16. We have already started work on provision of hybrid seedlings and very soon it will be ready.





“We are waiting for the Federal Government to complete the storage facilities it is building in the state. We have been able to tackle the challenge of herdsmen and they no longer disturb us on our farms. We must also specialise on what plants we want to plant as a farmer and stop being a jack of all trade in the venture.”