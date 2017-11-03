The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has set up a team to investigate the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

This was disclosed by a source within the commission.





The operative also confirmed that former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, would also be invited.





The EFCC promised to do a thorough job, adding that nobody would be given preferential treatment.





“The former SGF and ex-NIA boss will be invited. Nobody would be given any preferential treatment”, our correspondent was informed.





The Senate had accused Lawal of violation of due process in award of contracts under Presidential Initiatives on North East (PINE).





A 45-page report submitted by the Committee Chairman, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), revealed that contractors paid over N500m in kickbacks to a company linked Lawal.





The bribe was discovered to have been paid to Rholavision Engineering Limited.





Senators were shocked that besides the N270 million for the grass-cutting contract, there was another N200 million spent to hire consultants on grass-cutting.





An interim report, late last year, had indicted Lawal for corruption.





Oke landed into trouble after $43m was found in an apartment in Ikoyi.





He claimed the money belonged to the NIA.



