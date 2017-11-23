The heads of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Department of State Service avoided the regular midweek Federal Executive Meeting on Wednesday.





This is as the Presidency still awaits the official reports on what transpired between the officials of the two agencies on Tuesday, Punch reports.





Officials of the sister agencies were during the week involved in a showdown when operatives of Nigeria’s leading anti-graft agency attempted to arrest a former boss of the DSS, Ita Ekpeyong; and Ayo Oke, a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA.





The issue of the faceoff was discussed at the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.





A cabinet member told the newspaper that council members resolved that the issue could only be handled properly after the submission of official reports by the affected agencies.





The cabinet member said the issue came up during the ‘Any Other Business’ segment of the council meeting yesterday. (Wednesday).









He added that as of the time of the meeting, the only information available to the government on the issue was the media report on the matter.





He pointed out that government’s business is not operated in that manner. So, the resolution was that the presidency will wait for official reports from the affected agencies