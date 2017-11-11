Expectedly, artiste, Eedris Abdulkareem, wasn’t going to keep quiet when Tuface Idibia called him out via his social media handle earlier in the week as he (Eedris) has blasted the singer, claiming he influenced Tuface’s growth in the industry.

Tuface had, in a series of tweets, responded to Eedris’ rants a few weeks ago, where he said Tuface should have helped his former label mate, Blackface, to rise again in the industry.





Tuface eventually replied Eedris by saying, “Dear Blackface and Idris. As na una sabi music pass, make una do the music and stop talking nonsense all the time. I’m too busy, so this is the only advice and response u’re gonna get from me. Una fit resume una nonsense rants.”





But in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, Eedris did not take such a remark lightly as he quickly reminded Tuface that he was the one who introduced him to Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Records, the record label that shot him to prominence.





He described Tuface as a “fake person who is used to deceiving Nigerians.”





“Tuface is the definition of his name. He is a very fake person but you would think he is a good person. Life is not about competition but about doing the right thing when God gives you the power to do it. My problem with Tuface is this, if he tells you good morning, go and check the time. It was the same Tuface that took Nigerians on a ride; he told them that we should protest, he made so much noise but we all know how that ended. He knows exactly who sent him to do that and after everything, he backed out. So his name is Tuface but he should not call himself Tubaba, he should remain Tuface.





“Eddie Montana and Tony Tetuila are my brothers. We all started together as Remedies, so we have a story to talk about. Plantashun Boys and Remedies are a family, we all started together, we went on tours together and there are a lot of things that I saw which prompted me to do the song, Wackawickee MCs. The song was talking about my experience during the Rothman’s groove tour with the Plantashun Boys. Whether you like it or not, we all have a history together and I saw everything that happened. I came back to sing the song. In the song, I said that Tuface was the Plantashun while the rest are the boys but he should not let it get to his head. Today, God has blessed him but he is still competing with the guy that wrote most of his hit songs. Why isn’t he helping him and forget about the past? Is that what life is all about?





“The world will know about this in the songs that I will drop very soon. The only way he can become Tubaba is for him to become a good person and he should stop lying to Nigerians. He should go back to Blackface, show him love and forget about competition. That is what I am talking about. Besides that, I have no problem with Tuface. I am showing Tony and Eddie love the same way they show me love. I took Tuface to Kenny Ogungbe, he is a stupid boy. He should get it straight to his head, it is not about now. Nobody is competing with anybody. He should get his acts together.





Also, we are different from each other, I am a responsible man. Even if he is a married man now, don’t forget he still has about seven ‘wives,’ so when he is talking, he should watch his mouth because we are different people. Tuface should understand that it is not about competition but speak the truth,” he said.





Eedris told Saturday Beats that he was not sorry for his choice of words; neither did he regret speaking the truth. He said that he was glad that his utterance had made people talk. The singer said, “I am happy I said all the things that I said because it is very important you know where you are coming from and where you are going to. It is only you that can tell your story. They say that it is only when you are dead that people would talk about you, but it is not true. Speak for yourself so that when you are dead, people would not lie against you. The point is that Eedris Abdulkareem added value to the lives of Timaya and some other people. Even Tuface himself, I am the one who took him to Baba Keke for him to sign him under Kennis Music. You can ask Baba Keke. I am saying this because it is important that people know what is happening, so, you don’t need to start making unnecessary noise.





We all make different choices in our lives and the choice I made is that I don’t want to kiss anybody’s ass to make money. I want to speak my mind and say what I have to say. I knew that after saying those things, they would not love or appreciate me but I decided to work hard and be successful. I don’t need to make billions, I just want to be comfortable and live a beautiful life, which is what I am doing and I am happy about it. I love my life and I am happy that they are all talking, this would make them wake up and start adding values to their songs and the people who buy their songs. We live in a very sad reality but I would keep on talking.





Call me whatever you want to call me but I know that I have added value to the lives of people around me. I thank God that one of my boys, Rafioso, has already spoken; so I don’t need to talk to these people again. The most important thing is for Nigerians to know all these things. I am happy I have made my point.”