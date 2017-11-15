The Federal Government (FG ) would soon start a one year internship programme for education graduates to improve teaching quality in the country.

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria ( TRCN ) disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders from the North Central zone in Abuja on Tuesday.





Ajiboye said this was part of the proposals put forwards at the special Federal Executive Council meeting on education on Monday.





“Part of the things we are trying to look at in the Federal Ministry of Education, which the minister is proposing, is that we are going to have a one year internship programme for teachers.





“If you can have houseman ship for medical doctors, why not a one year internship programme for would-be teachers.





“So when they finish from the internship programmes they can be registered as professional teachers.





“Also, there is a proposal to reintroduce bursary award for those who are reading education courses in colleges of education and the universities to make sure we are able to attract best brains to teaching profession.





“The minister is also trying to propose that those who have education degree instead of starting them on grade level 8, they should be started on grade level 9 to make the job competitive and make the teachers feel confident about their profession.





Ajiboye said that the national assembly was amending the name of the council to encapsulate its mandate of regulation.





He said the council’s name may be changed to “Teachers Regulatory Council of Nigeria.’’





