Several street sweepers employed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) projects in Edo state on Thursday protested non-payment of their seven months salary.The protest made parts of Benin City dirty and unkept and sweepers abandoned their duty post to join in the protest.SEEFOR, is being implemented in the country with the National Planning Commission in collaboration with World Bank, European Union and the four participating Niger Delta states of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers.Placards with protesters had inscriptions such as, “pay us our money, seven months of road and streets sweeping no payment, pay us our money of seven months of road and streets sweeping without payment, commissioners of environment where is our money pay us our money. God win oh, Governor Obaseki hear our cry’’, “Pay us our money’’ and “Commissioner for Environment where is our money’’?The street sweepers marched through the Kings Square to Edo State Government House.Spokesperson for the protesters, Ms. Magdalene Osemwenkhae, urged the state government to pay them without delay.The State Deputy Governor, Hon Philip Shaibu, told the protesters that all issues leading to the delay on the payment of their salaries were currently being resolved.Shaibu said Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie was currently meeting with all the contractors under the waste management agency to resolve the issues.He explained that the government was planning a better Public Private Partnership to keep the state clean adding that the partnership would impact positively on their welfare.