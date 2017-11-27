The Department of State Security, DSS, at about 4pm on Sunday, November 26 released the Spokesman of the Ijaw People Development Initiative, IPDI, Daniel Ezekiel after one year and three months of his arrest.

IPDI National President, Comrade Austin Ozobo, confirmed the report to Our Warri, Delta State Correspondent.





Ozobo stated that no money was paid to secure the bail of Daniel Ezekiel but he noted that he was released after a panel set up by the DSS found him innocent of every crime and offences levelled against him by the Okenrenkoko community leader, Chief Michael Johnny.





Ozobo said, ” Michael Johnny framed Daniel Ezekiel up that he was the Spokesman of the Niger Delta Avengers due to misunderstandings between them.”





Ozobo explained that the release also followed series of petitions and litigations which prompted the DSS to set up the committee that found its Spokesman innocent.





Ozobo said for now, the IPDI is slow to any legal action against the DSS but he assured that certainly it will do justice to same and claim damages.





The release of Daniel Ezekiel has thrown the IPDI Platform into wild jubilation in Warri and its environs.





It would be recalled that Daniel Ezekiel was arrested August 2, 2016 by the DSS and he spent one year and three months in detention.