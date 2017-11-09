The Department of State Service (DSS), Oyo State Command, Thursday morning invited the immediate caretaker committee Chairman of Ibadan North West Local Government, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun for questioning on some issues yet to be made public.

An associate of the ex-council boss informed us that Olatubosun got the invitation through a phone call on Tuesday.





He said, “That the State Director asked you to report to their Alalubosa GRA Office on Thursday, 9th November, 2016.





We learnt that Olatubosun was invited for a reason yet to be known.





The invitation our correspondent learnt is coming few weeks after the ‎Special Financial Intelligence Unit (SFIU), cleared the former spokesperson and scribe of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) of alleged financial wrongdoings while he was the chairman of the council.





He was a guest of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), few months ago where he was said to have given account of his stewardship as council helmsman.





He recently alleged that his life was not safe.





Efforts by our correspondent to know the details and purpose of his invitation from sources at the DSS office proved abortive as we were informed they don’t have details of the meeting.





But, Olatunbosun who confirmed the invitation and his meeting with the secret security agency in a telephone conversation on Thursday afternoon however did not give reasons and details of his meeting with the security agency.





He said “Yes, but I am in a meeting now. I am in a meeting.

“I am not ready to talk now. Thank you.”



