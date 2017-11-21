Emerging report has it that mavin act, Dr. Sid’ 3-year old marriage to Fashion designer Simi Esiri, is in crisis as they have both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

According to a source who spoke with LIB;





Dr. Sid is really trying to make it work but Simi already has her mind made up’ the source said. ‘Sid even made sure to attend the Nickelodeon festival this past weekend so he could spend time with his daughter but Simi was giving him the cold shoulder all through’.





In an interview back in 2016, Dr. Sid was quoted saying;

‘I remember us quarreling two days before our wedding and even threatening to pull out. But, our love for eac h other has kept us going. Right now, our marriage is on autopilot and we are just cruising because we understand each other absolutely’.





At the moment, Simi no longer wears her ring (she posted this pic above without the ring 3 days ago) and they no longer follow eachother on Instagram. She has also deleted the wedding anniversary post she made on Instagram back in August along with all her wedding photos.



