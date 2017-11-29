Kaduna State House of Assembly, KSHA, at its plenary on Tuesday, suspended two of its members, Danladi Angulu Kwasu, representing Zangon Kataf and Hon. Bityong Yakubu Nkom of Kaura constituency.

The members were suspended for their alleged involvement in activities capable of bringing the house to disrepute.

Mukhtar Isa Hazo, Basawa, had moved the motion that the assembly ,which is rated among the best in the country should not allow anything that would tarnish the long-time built image.





“Based on their engagement in anti house activities, I hereby wish to move that Hon. Danladi Angulu Kwasu (Zangon Kataf) and Hon. Bityong Yakubu Nkom (Kaura) be suspended from this assembly till further notice,” he so moved.





Seconding the motion, Aliyu Abdurrahman Haruna (Kawo), reiterated that the leadership of the house has been telling them to drop the differences between the political parties through which they have been elected into office.





“If there is anyone who tries to create problem, then proper action should be taken against that person,” he lend his voice.





Ratifying the position of the two members, the Speaker, KSHA, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, then announced their suspension till further notice.





Mild drama, however, ensued after the suspended members, who are from the minority People’s Democratic Party, PDP, refused to vacate the floor of the house as announced by the speaker.





The lawmakers claimed they were not told the offence that led to their suspension, saying, they did not face any committee on whatever allegations that may have been levelled against them.





The development forced the to adjourn the day’s sitting.





Attempts by newsmen to hear from the suspended members could not yield any results as Bityong only said, “I will get back to you” while his counterpart Danladi, Angulu expressed worries over failure of the house to follow due process.





The Spokesman of the house, Nuhu Goroh Shadalafiya(Kagarko), declined to comment on the drama, saying, “whatever that was discussed at the floor of the house has covered everything. So, I have nothing to add to it.”