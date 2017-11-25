Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has described everyone in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC as reckless and crooked.





Okupe further stated that he was aware that the current President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was going to destroy the economy, adding that he is not disappointed so far.





In a Facebook post, the former Presidential aide singled out former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola for saying the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge cost Lagos State Government N29 billion.





According to him, “The information below translates thus: The world’s longest bridge cost $36m per kilometre.





“Now ponder this: According to then Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge cost Lagos State government a whopping ₦29 billion. The bridge is just 1.68km long, meaning it cost about ₦17b per kilometre.





“In dollar terms, that would mean Fashola built Lekki-Ikoyi bridge at the heart-rending cost of $107.68m per km.





“LEKKI-IKOYI BRIDGE, CROSSING A SHALLOW LAGOON, COST MORE THAN 3 TIMES PER KM THAN THE WORLD’S LONGEST BRIDGE, WHICH CROSSES A SEA!





“This is one of the things I saw which made me believe ALL in APC to be reckless or crooked, or both. I knew they would DESTROY the economy, AND THEY DID!”