A popular Ghanaian gay man Jay Quameh Rooney has called out his Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky for coming out public as gay.

Jay, a bleached Ghanaian gay said his Nigerian counterpart doesn’t know anything in the “ashowo” work.





Bobrisky admitted yesterday that he is gay and Jay has taken a swipe at him.





Jay said Bobrisky should stick to his makeup business and forget the “ashawo” side of life.





He wrote, “Madam makeup Bobrisky, tell me o, why are you hurting yourself? Don’t force yourself if you know you can’t do a hoe job.





“You profession is make-uping and my profession na okpo job (Ashawo) stop doing my job because I don’t do yours.”