Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has spoken President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition.

​He spoke to newsmen after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party​ on Tuesday.





Dogara said the party agreed that before talking about a second term for the president, it must take stock of its performance in office vis-a-vis electoral promises to Nigerians.





​His words: ​“The meeting was for stock taking and to remind ourselves of the covenant we made with the people of Nigeria. We reviewed how well we have done and what we need to do in order to deliver on the promises we made during campaign.





“I can tell you that after a very illuminating address by the party chairman, the president took turn to address the NEC members and he was very clear in his vision about where we are taking Nigeria​ to.





“​We reminded ourselves about the achievement we have recorded in terms of combating terrorism in the North East, the fight against corruption which is one area where we are doing very well and the exiting from recession and the achievement the party has recorded.





“While we can say we have done quite a lot, there is still much to be done.​ ​The resolve is that we should rededicate ourselves as a party to the service of our people and the only thing that will guarantee our place in this country is the service we render to our people​.





​“Today’s meeting was not about 2019 elections. When we talk about 2019 in the context of the agenda you saw, we are talking about membership registrations, the drive for membership and others. We are not talking about elections.





“Even though there was a motion in the floor that calls for a vote of confidence on the president, some of us felt it was not necessary because there is nowhere that his confidence is shaking. But the motion was taken and passed.





“But there was a second leg to that motion which calls for the adoption of the candidature of the president, but it was deferred for now and no decision was taken because that is not the major reason why we are here”, he said.