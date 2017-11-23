 Dogara reveals Pope Francis’ prayers for Nigeria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Dogara reveals Pope Francis’ prayers for Nigeria

3:53 PM 0
A+ A-
The House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on Wednesday met with Pope Francis of Catholic Church while on a visit to Rome.
 

He disclosed that the Pope is well informed of happenings in Nigeria.

According to him, Pope Francis is praying for peace in Nigeria.

“Today, I had the great honour of meeting His Holiness, Pope Francis @Pontifex.


“I was pleasantly surprised to find that he is well informed about happenings in Nigeria and prays for peace in the country,” Dogara tweeted.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top