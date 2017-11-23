The House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on Wednesday met with Pope Francis of Catholic Church while on a visit to Rome.

“I was pleasantly surprised to find that he is well informed about happenings in Nigeria and prays for peace in the country,” Dogara tweeted.



