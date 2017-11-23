The House of Representatives Speaker, Yakubu Dogara on Wednesday met with Pope Francis of Catholic Church while on a visit to Rome.
He disclosed that the Pope is well informed of happenings in Nigeria.
According to him, Pope Francis is praying for peace in Nigeria.
“Today, I had the great honour of meeting His Holiness, Pope Francis @Pontifex.
“I was pleasantly surprised to find that he is well informed about happenings in Nigeria and prays for peace in the country,” Dogara tweeted.
