Before now, we reported that ex-PDP chairman’s son, Bilyamin, who was murdered by his wife Maryam Sanda had a wife he divorced before marrying the lady who killed him.

The divorced wife, Amina Bala Shagari, has however broken her silence since the report went viral. Taking to Facebook to pen down a post on how much she loves and still miss him on his 36th birthday yesterday, Amina wrote;





“Will love you always .you would have been 36 today .may Allah rest your beautiful soul as people continue to say your name everyday ..you were the kind of person to leave that kind of impact in your wake and slumber .im sorry we drifted apart i wanted you to have peace .i was so proud of myself for letting her have you to herself .ashe ashe .it wouldn’t even come close to being enough .my darling friend .in different points of my life you were everything.





A brother who pulled my scarf when i did wrong .a friend who knew me best .we decided to get married out of pure friendship .how strong was that bond.and when we couldn’t we still found our way back to being friends.my darling.i dont have enough words .you once asked “what would u do if i die?” I promptly started crying and abused u for suggesting u would die and id be around.those tears shocked u .well if u could see me now .. the thing that was most endearing to me that probably meant nothing to you was the way you never ever ever allowed me to cross the road without holding my wrist to do it for me.it used to infuriate me before i came to expect it .id be like ” see this guy ,before him didnt i cross the road .?” (Smiles).even when we fought u held on .





even if we didnt talk u held on.it was funny,,it was special cos it was not the hand but the wrist ,as if to assure urself you wouldn’t let go .that was who were .till i suggested i wanted ur jealous wife to have peace .i wouldnt call i said u would .and u did .whenever you could.and u saw me whenever u could.bye my love .may Allah link us up in jannah .we will love aleesha xx.”



