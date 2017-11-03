





US President Donald Trump's @ realdonaldtrump Twitter account was deactivated by a Twitter employee who was leaving the company on Thursday and was down for 11 minutes before it was restored, the social media company said.

Anyone who went to his page was given the generic blue landing page that read, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!"

It was later learned that it wasn't a glitch but the work of a Twitter employee on his or her last day at work. Initially, one of the social media site's verified accounts said Trump's feed was "inadvertently deactivated due to a human error."





But a couple of hours later, Twitter announced further investigation revealed "a Twitter customer support employee did this on the employee's last day." The company said it's conducting "a full internal review" of the incident.



