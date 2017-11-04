What would have resulted in horrendous personal injury was averted on Saturday as the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, escaped from a mob that had pelted him with stones and other dangerous objects at the Kabba Day celebration.Governor Yahaya Bello reportedly got the news of the attack on the senator and allegedly made a U-Turn before he reached the venue.Melaye was pelted with stones and other dangerous objects at the township stadium venue of the celebration, our correspondent has reported.The senator, who arrived the venue at about 11 ‘o’clock in the morning, was welcome by a crowd as he posed for photographs with supporters.He was then invited to make a speech and announce his donation before the arrival of the governor who was already in Kabba for the occasion.Shortly after Dino announced a donation of N3m cash, he headed for his car, but some suspected thugs started throwing stones and other objects at him as he made for his G-Wagon.The security men had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control.Meanwhile, all the security apparatus of the governor, led by his ADC and the Chief Details, were at the venue ahead of Governor Yahaya Bello who was expected to grace the occasion.According to the source, there was strong indication that some people might also cause crisis if the governor had attended the programme.Our correspondent gathered that when the news of Dino’s attack reached the governor, he decided to boycott the event and, instead, sent his donation of N20m on behalf of the state government.The swift intervention of security personnel on ground saved the day, as one of the thugs was arrested and whisked away in a prison van with registration number PS 300 A/O.