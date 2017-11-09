A former acting governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Danladi, has revealed how he and others shared N450 million meant to influence victory for former President Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 general elections.

He said the amount was part of the N23 billion allegedly doled out by former Minister of Petroleum, Deziani Allison Madueke to influence the outcome of the poll.





Danladi, who was arrested last week in Abuja but released on bail, told EFCC investigators that he collected the money through Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya and Honourable Mark Bako Useni.





This is contained in a statement released to the media by Gombe state zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The ex-acting governor was also quoted to have informed operatives that he chaired the eight-man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba state.





Danladi disclosed that he and the other members of the committee shared N36m among themselves.





He added that the balance of N414m was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state and one Development Area Council.