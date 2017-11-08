Atletico Madrid coach, Diego Simeone has been identified by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri to take over the struggling Premier League side.According to Sky Sports, Moshiri wants to appoint Simeone as the club’s next manager.Everton have struggled to find their rhythm in the current campaign with manager, Ronald Koeman becoming the third Premier League manager to be shown the exit door this season when he was sacked on Monday.The ambitious move would see Simeone leave Atletico Madrid, with the La Liga club currently fourth in the Spanish table and on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.Other targets for Everton include Watford boss Marco Silva and former England manager Sam Allardyce, while David Unsworth, who is currently in charge on a temporary basis, is also an option.