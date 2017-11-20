 Did Wizkid Just Confirm The Birth Of His Third Child?? | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Rumours have been making the rounds that superstar singer Wizkid has welcomed another child.
While there is no confirmation yet, the singer just posted “Zion Ayo-Balogun 🍼🍼🍼 #Godsblessing! ❤️”” on his Twitter page.
Wizkid's third child Zion Ayo-Balogun is here! 🍼


The 27 year old star boy already has two boys from two different women. Wizkid seems to be taking after his predecessors who paved the way for him into the baby mama kingdom.

