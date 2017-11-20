Rumours have been making the rounds that superstar singer Wizkid has welcomed another child.

While there is no confirmation yet, the singer just posted “Zion Ayo-Balogun 🍼🍼🍼 #Godsblessing ! ❤️”” on his Twitter page.









The 27 year old star boy already has two boys from two different women. Wizkid seems to be taking after his predecessors who paved the way for him into the baby mama kingdom.