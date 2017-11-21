Vehicular and human movements have been restricted on Mamman Nur street in the Asokoro area of Abuja.

Armed plain-clothed security personnel have also mounted strategic positions on the street.





Newsmen were prevented from getting to the end of the street around 2:45pm on Tuesday.





The Department of State Services had prevented officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from making arrests in the area in the early hours of the day.





The anti-graft agency officials had attempted to pick up Ita Ekpeyong, former director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Ayo Oke, sacked director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).





More to follow…