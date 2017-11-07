On November 1, 2017 Haitian rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean released a song titled 'Fela Kuti' in honour of the late Afrobeat legend.

The song is off his 8th studio album 'Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee' however, its a mediocre depiction of a so called 'tribute' to the late African music legend.





Wyclef in a recent interview about the Fela Kuti track, said he wanted young people to know about the legend, unfortunately he was unable to portray that in the 4-minute song.





‘I decided to name it Fela Kuti because for me, I feel like we be thinking of [Bob] Marley, we give a lot of people from our past props, so when the kids hear Fela Kuti, I really want them to Google it. ‘For me, the same way kids can have songs called ‘Wyclef Jean’ who are influenced by me, I want kids to know who Fela is and what he means’, Wyclef said.





Apart from the beat, nothing else comes close to the likeness of Fela.





Wyclef only mentioned Fela's name once in the song with a line that says, 'dance like Fela' and no one in the video could even replicate the famous 'Abami Eda's' dance step.





A Nigerian on twitter @theySayYo has also gone off on Wyclef for the lacklustre song with a series of tweets;