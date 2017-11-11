The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi has claimed that Senator David Mark once asked President Goodluck Jonathan to choose between the National Assembly and former Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

According to him, Jonathan was so silent even when Maina refused to answer the summon of the lawmakers following some allegations of corruption practices.





Abdullahi said Maina was part of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s legacy.





He told Punch, “What is happening is that yes, the President did not blame PDP for Maina’s return to office, but Maina is part of the legacy left behind by the PDP.





“So , if you mention Maina, you must mention the PDP so that people don’t forget that Maina is one of the legacies left behind by the PDP. But his finding his way back into service is our responsibility.





“Like I said , when this issue happened, the crime that this gentleman is presumed to have committed was committed under a different dispensation, a different political party and we have not forgotten that even when he was accused of committing this offence, he was going around town in a convoy of vehicles with security details.





“He refused to answer to the summons by the National Assembly until the then Senate President, David Mark, declared at a plenary that the then President Goodluck Jonathan should choose between Maina and the National Assembly.





“We should not behave as if this thing does not have a background or that it started yesterday. Whether it is corruption or incompetence, or whatever you call it, they are very resilient.”