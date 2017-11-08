Business mogul and Chairman of the Appeal Fund Raising Committee for victims of fire incidents in Kano markets, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Monday in Kano presented a cheque of N500 million to the committee as he redeemed his pledge to help alleviate the suffering of the traders.According to the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who received the cheque at the Government House, the committee has so far raised about N1.2 billion for the fire victims.He said the Judicial Commission of Enquiry set up to assess the cost of damages has already come up with the number of traders affected and the extent of damages they recorded.Ganduje assured the traders that very soon the Fund Raising Committee would commence distribution of the money to the beneficiaries.The governor also informed the traders that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a delegation which has done a survey on the installation of solar light in Sabon Gari market, a project which he said was being carried out in conjunction with the state government.