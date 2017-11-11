Hundreds of women in Ugaga Community in Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State yesterday took to the streets to demand that herdsmen leave their area.They carried leaves as they chanted “Fulani Must Go”.This is coming on the heels of a recent clash between herdsmen and farmers from the community that recorded casualties on both sides.“The herdsmen should be relocated far away from our community. Security should also be beefed up at the boundary areas to secure our lives,” one of the women said.They also called for the enactment of anti grazing laws to protect their crops at their farmlands.Member Representing Yala State Constituency in House of Assembly, Regina Anyogo called for calm, assuring that the government is on the verge of imposing a ban on open grazing in the State.She said her mission to the village is not to apportion blame but ensure that there is peace.