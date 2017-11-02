Another suspected case of the monkey pox disease has been discovered in Cross River State, bringing the number of suspects to three.Director General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Betta Edu, who confirmed the development to The Nation yesterday, said the latest case was in Ikom local government area, and the suspect is a 28 year old female local government worker.The first case and second case in Ikom and Calabar Municipality respectively were discovered early last month.Edu said the suspect like the previous two cases had been quarantined and all contacts traced.She said the blood sample had been taken and handed over to the disease surveillance and notification officer.She said results for the earlier suspected cases which were sent to Dakar in Senegal had not been gotten yet.