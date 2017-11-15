 Countries That Have Qualified For Russia 2018 World Cup | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Countries That Have Qualified For Russia 2018 World Cup

The 30 nations that have already booked their place for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after Denmark qualified on Tuesday:


Europe: Belgium, England, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia (as hosts), Serbia, Spain, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark

Africa:Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia

Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea

North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

South America: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

The two remaining places will be decided by Wednesday, November 15. They will go to:

– The two winners of intercontinental play-offs: Peru v New Zealand, Australia v Honduras

