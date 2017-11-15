Europe: Belgium, England, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia (as hosts), Serbia, Spain, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark
Africa:Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia
Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea
North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama
South America: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
The two remaining places will be decided by Wednesday, November 15. They will go to:
– The two winners of intercontinental play-offs: Peru v New Zealand, Australia v Honduras
