The 30 nations that have already booked their place for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, after Denmark qualified on Tuesday:Europe: Belgium, England, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia (as hosts), Serbia, Spain, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, DenmarkAfrica:Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, TunisiaAsia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South KoreaNorth, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, PanamaSouth America: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, ColombiaThe two remaining places will be decided by Wednesday, November 15. They will go to:– The two winners of intercontinental play-offs: Peru v New Zealand, Australia v Honduras