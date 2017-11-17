The camp of former President Goodluck Jonathan has lambasted former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu, over his verbal attack on the Jonathan administration.
A statement by Jonathan’s former special assistant on New Media, Reno Omokri, drew Tinubu’s attention to the recent happenings in the Buhari government, noting that the current speed of corruption was faster that Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt.
Tinubu on Thursday attacked the former PDP government at a book presentation held at the State House Conference Center, Abuja.
“The prior government used the public treasury as a private hedge fund or a charity that limited its giving only to themselves.
“So much money grew feet and ran away faster than Usain Bolt ever could. That which could have been spent on national development was squandered in ways that would cause the devil to blush.
“Boko Haram would have taken more territory and more lives would have been lost to insurgency if Jonathan had remained in power,” he said.
However, Omokri disagreed with the APC national leader, recalling that Jonathan received good ratings on anti-corruption from renowned internal bodies.
“It is a fact that Nigeria made her most improvement in Transparency International‘s annual Corruption Perception Index In 2014 under President Jonathan when we moved from 144 to 136 representing an improvement of 8 points.
“Transparency International observed the Jonathan administration’s fight against the corruption in Nigeria’s fertilizer procurement regime, the use of technology to remove 50,000 Federal ghost workers and the speed at which the then President fired ministers accused of corruption or conflict of interests.
“From that time till today, Nigeria has not made any improvements and has remained at 136 where Jonathan left us because Transparency International deals with facts, not opinions or media trial.
“Other than media sensationalism, there have been no convictions of financial misappropriation stemming from the Jonathan era.
“However, we do know that it is a fact that the allegedly corrupt pension thief, Abdulrasheed Maina, was dismissed and declared wanted by the Jonathan administration.
“We also now know that it is a fact that the present Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, met with Maina in Dubai. We know that Maina’s family revealed in a press conference that Maina was invited back to Nigeria by the present government. It is also a fact that Maina was recalled, reinstated and given double promotion by the current administration.
“Moreover, we know from the Head of Service’s leaked memo that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of this entire saga.
“Perhaps Asiwaju Bola Tinubu mistook the Usain Bolt speed at which Maina was smuggled back into the country and reinstated for the unproven claims of corruption under Jonathan.
“We also know that it is a fact that $25 billion worth of contracts were awarded at the NNPC without due process. It is also a fact that this is the highest ever such amount involved in Nigeria’s history. Again, perhaps it is this amount that Tinubu meant when he said “So much money grew feet and ran away faster than Usain Bolt ever could”. Or perhaps he was referring to Babachir Lawal.
“Nigerians should note that on the 7th of March 2014, then President Jonathan said “I am loyal to Nigeria’s economy. I don’t have accounts or property abroad.” Till date, nobody has been able to contradict that statement because it is true. Can Bola Tinubu or anybody in the APC leadership make a similar claim?
“On the issue of Boko Haram and terrorism, it is a fact that there is only one global body recognized to monitor terrorism and that is the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) which releases the annual Global Terrorism Index.
“It is a fact that between 2013 and 2014, Nigeria under President Jonathan was unfortunately listed as the fourth most terrorized nation in the world.
“However, in the latest Global Terrorism Index released yesterday (November 15, 2017) by the Institute for Economics and Peace, Nigeria has deteriorated from where Jonathan left it and is now the third most terrorized nation.
“In 2015, President Jonathan ensured that elections held in every local government in Borno states, but last month, the United Nations declared that they could no longer operate in certain local governments of Borno state. So who is fooling who?
“So if according to Transparency International, Nigeria was less corrupt under Jonathan than it is today and according to the Institute for Economics and Peace, Nigeria is more terrorized today than it was under Jonathan, it becomes clear that Bola Tinubu has no factual basis to make the claims he made,” he said.
Hmm. Interesting. Abeg keep teaching Tinubu till he knows the truth. DavidReplyDelete
Up Reno Omokri, down Bola Tinubu. Let Bola Tinubu tell the world how he bought his $42,000,000 private jet.ReplyDelete
Tinubu will soon get ministerial post, he will put Nigeria under his armpit the way he put Lagos, he converted every part of Lagos into his personal property still and building house every where, he can't even recognised most of his houses any moreReplyDelete