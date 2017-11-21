Peter Odion, a chef to Dr. Kalu Idika allegedly drugged and robbed the ex-Minister of Finance of cash and valuables worth N10million.

Odion was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and paraded on Monday.





The former Minister and his chef lived at 180A, Moshood Olugbani Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.





The suspect allegedly put some sedatives into a cup of coffee he served Idika some weeks ago.





After the former Minister slept off, Odion was said to have led his gang members into the boss’ apartment, where they made away with a sum of N750,000, a Blackberry, a Samsung phone and other valuables estimated at about N10million.

The suspect was paraded on Monday at the police command office in Ikeja along with four others identified as Samuel Ogana, Joy Omagu, Uboh Obi and Sunday Emmanuel.





Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, revealed that operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau tracked down the suspects.





According to Edgal, the gang members wanted to adopt a similar method to rob one Augustina Akhibi, when they were caught.





He said, “The syndicate is made up of six members who specialise in getting jobs as cooks or home helps and while in service, gain the trust of their principals and inject their food with drugs to make them sleep off.





“They thereafter cart away their principals’ belongings.





“The first victim , Dr Kalu Idika, was robbed of items worth N10,943,000 on September 20, 2017, while the second potential victim, Mrs. Akhibi, was used by the police as a bait to bust the syndicate.”





He listed items recovered from the suspects as Diazepam Injection, ground nitrogen (morgodon), and a syringe filled with some substances.