Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Wednesday called on the International Criminal Court, ICC, to convict President Muhammadu Buhari and others for allegedly committing war crimes and mass murder against Nigerians for the past 57 years.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain made the call in reaction to the conviction of Serbian General, Ratko Mladic by the ICC for ethnic cleansing, war crimes and mass murder.





In a tweet via his social media, the two-time former Minister stressed that “justice must be served.”





He wrote: “The conviction of Serbian Gen. Ratko Mladic for ethnic cleansing, war crimes and mass murder by the ICC is encouraging.





“It serves as a warning to @MBuhari and others in Nigeria that have committed similar crimes against our people over the last 57 years.





“JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED!.”