The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Yaba Police Station in Ondo town, DSP Mustapha Aminu has reportedly died after a fetish object was placed in front of his office last week.

The premises of the Police station was thrown into mourning as different versions of the cause of his death is tearing the officers apart.





While the Ondo state police command said the late officer died in an auto-accident, some officers who spoke under the condition of anonymity said he died in sleep in controversial circumstances.





The late Mustapha was transferred from Irele division to Yaba last week.





He was, however, said to be facing some administrative problems in his new station.





An officer with the station who spoke on the condition of anonymity said a fetish object known as “ebo” in Yoruba was last week placed in front of the DPO’s office.





The source said this necessitated an emergency prayer meeting at the vicinity of the station against any misfortune among the officers.





The source claimed Mustapha who was hale and hearty before going to bed on Saturday later died in his sleep at Irele where he stays with his family.





But the state police image maker, Femi Joseph dismissed reports that DSP Aminu died in his sleep.

Joseph said the late officer whom he described as very hardworking died in a car crash at Omifon axis on the way to Irele after the close of work.





He also described as mischievous reports that fetish object was placed in front of his office last week.

Joseph commiserated with the family of the late officer, saying his death was a big blow and loss to the command.





It was gathered that his son was also in the Toyota Camry car in which the deceased was traveling. The son however did not die in the accident but sustained injuries.





Effort to get in touch with the family was abortive as relatives of the deceased declined to speak on the cause of his death.