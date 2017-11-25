Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that Victor Moses will be in back in his squad for Saturday’s trip to play Liverpool at Anfield.Moses has not played for the Blues, since he limped off during their 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace on October 14.The Super Eagles forward has missed Chelsea’s last eight games in all competitions.Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Conte said Moses still needs time to get back to form.“Victor Moses’s condition is good, he needs time to find his best form, but he is in the squad for tomorrow and I put him on the bench,” Conte told journalists.Speaking ahead of the crunch Premier League clash, the Italian added: “It is not right to find excuses and the team must try to play a good game against a strong Liverpool side.“Jurgen Klopp and I like to live the game with intensity and passion, and try to help our players from the touchline.”