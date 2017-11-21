Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has prayed an Abuja Federal High Court to compel the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai to pay him the sum of N10m as damages for the psychological trauma he is subjected to in the cause of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s, trial.

Abaribe made the appeal in an application before the Justice Binta Nyako-led court.









He also prayed the court to compel the Army Chief to either produce Kanu or pay the N10m bail bond attached to his release.





Abaribe who is one of those standing surety for the elusive IPOB leader also prayed the court to order Buratai to offset all expenses he incurred in the cause of Kanu’s trial.





The court had earlier adjourned Kanu’s trial till December 5, 2017 over the absence of the trial judge, Binta Nyako.





Also, Justice Nyako had on October 17, ordered that Abaribe and the other sureties appear before her to show cause why a bench warrant of arrest should not be granted against them.