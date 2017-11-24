The Acting Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Joseph Akande said that former pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina was sacked for dereliction of duty.





Akande also told the House of Representatives committee investigating the matter that the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF wrote in letters requesting the recall of Maina.





He said, “Mr. Maina was declared absent from duty 2013 and attempts to locate him proved abortive. The Ministry informed the HoS for query.





“The Ministry of Interior gave the query. They were unable to locate him.





“A letter was addressed to Maina. When Mr. Maina Was unable to respond to the query, the ministry considered it, Senior Staff Committee recommended to the ministry that Mr. Maina should be dismissed.





“Sometime in 2014, Mr. Maina wrote the commission, appealing that the committee should reconsider and review the dismissal.





“In January, 2017 the Commission received a letter from AGF and Minister, dated 19 Jan which was also copied to the HoS- demanding update on the dismissal.





“The second letter also came that he is the chief legal officer of the country and Maina’s dismissal cannot stand…so, we looked at it and wrote to the interior to advise us…”





Akande also stated that it could not have been possible to ignore letters from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.