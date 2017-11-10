There was huge celebration in Lekki as Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel dedicated a N1 billion 1,000 seat chapel at Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Ajah, Lagos.

Reports have it that the chapel was built single-handedly by a member of the Winners Chapel church.

Bishop Oyedepo commissioned the new Winners’ Chapel facility at VGC.





Until now, the Oyedepo has maintained that a central church at Ota, Ogun state was the primary place of worship.





Gistyou reports that a pastor, who chose to remain anonymous, procured property, built and delivered the whole facility to the church for free as his contribution to the church.





According to reports, the facility will continue to hold only weekly services until such a time as the Bishop Oyedepo receives divine instruction to allow satellite centres within Lagos to run Sunday services.



