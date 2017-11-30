 Christianity in Nigeria a fraud – Nigerian Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Christianity in Nigeria a fraud – Nigerian Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has described Christianity in Nigeria as ‘nothing but fraud.’
 
In what seemed like preaching against tithe and offerings in the ‘House of God’, Alimi advised Nigerians to change and seek the truth, stressing thatGod does not need money.

According to him, God only needed you to take care of yourself and not otherwise

On his Instagram page on Thursday, he wrote “Christianity in Nigeria is nothing but fraud.

“God does not need your money he needs you to take care of yourself.

“Because most of the time, the truth is the best gift you can give humanity.



“No don’t thank me, just be the change.”

