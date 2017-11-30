Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has described Christianity in Nigeria as ‘nothing but fraud.’





According to him, God only needed you to take care of yourself and not otherwise





On his Instagram page on Thursday, he wrote “Christianity in Nigeria is nothing but fraud.





“God does not need your money he needs you to take care of yourself.





“Because most of the time, the truth is the best gift you can give humanity.









“No don’t thank me, just be the change.”