Antonio Conte has warned Manchester United he is “stronger and hungrier” after Chelsea’s setback in Rome.The Blues lost control of their Champions League group with a 3-0 defeat to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday and have now failed to win four of their last seven matches in all competitions. Chelsea return to domestic action against United today targeting a third straight Premier League win following damaging defeats to Crystal Palace and Manchester City either side of the October international break.Conte’s men sit nine points off Premier League leaders City and know defeat against United would significantly dent any realistic hopes of a successful title defence. “Those who know me very well, know that I don’t like to lose and that I need a bit of time to digest this loss,” said Conte when asked about Chelsea’s loss in the Italian capital.“But they know that after this I start stronger with more hunger and more desire, because I don’t like the defeat. I try to transfer my suffering to my players and sometimes I am able to do this or to have a good answer.”But Conte was quick to point out Jose Mourinho did taste success against them last year. “Don’t forget that they won 2-0 in the second game [Premier League game] at home,” he said. “Every coach, every player, every team wants to win. Not for revenge, but because you need to win.”