The draw for the 2018 African Nations Championship was done yesterday in Morocco.Nigeria was drawn in Group C alongside Libya, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea.In 2014, Libya won the championship beating Ghana in the final, while last edition was hosted by Rwanda in 2016.Matches will be played in the city of Tangier, Morocco after the draw was held on Friday.The host nation, Morocco is in Group A with Mauritania, Guinea and Sudan. The four countries will do battle in Casablanca.Cote d’lvoire, Namibia, Uganda and Zambia will slug it out in Marrakech in Group B.Agadir will host Group D teams which includes Burkina Faso, Angola , Congo and Cameroon.Morocco and Mauritania will slug it out in the opening match at the newly refurbished Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca on January 13.The competition which is designed for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic league will end on February 4.At the last edition, the Super Eagles failed to make it beyond the group stage in Rwanda.Group AMoroccoMauritaniaGuineaSudanGroup BCIVNamibiaUgandaZambiaGroup CLibyaNigeriaRwandaEquatorial GuineaGroup DAngolaBurkina FasoCongoCameroon