The Committee for the Defence of Human Right, CDHR, has called on the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to withdraw the charges filed against Senator Isa Misau (Bauchi Central).

CDHR in an open letter to Malami, said by filing criminal charges against Senator Misau, the minister had given the impression that the Buhari-led administration was determined to cover up allegations of corruption made against any public officer.





Part of the letter, by CDHR’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Henry Ekine, reads, “Senator Isah Misau, sometime in August, made certain allegations against Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, on the floor of the Senate.





“It is worrisome that although the allegations by Senator Misau, being investigated by the Senate, are directed at Mr. Ibrahim Idris and not against the Federal Government or the Nigerian Police Force, the Attorney General of the Federation, exploiting your office and acting on behalf of government, filed two charges in different courts against Senator Misau for allegedly making injurious statements against Mr. Ibrahim Idris, the IGP.





“Since Mr. Idris has rightly decided to defend his reputation by suing for libel, CDHR is compelled to request that you immediately discontinue the embarrassing criminal charges against Senator Misau without any delay.”