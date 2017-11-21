Paris Saint-Germain striker, Edinson Cavani, has claimed that he has left penalty duties to Neymar at the club, because the Brazilian “knows how to face pressure”.Cavani and Neymar were involved in a furious row in September, when PSG were awarded a spot-kick against Lyon in a Ligue 1 clash.Cavani eventually stepped up and missed, leading to tensions between the two players and in the dressing room.The Uruguay international on Monday said said: “Neymar will take the next penalty.”He, however, made it clear that the forwards’ relationship is strictly business.“Neymar is successful and knows how to face pressure.“We don’t need to be friends.We will help each other on the pitch,” he added.PSG host Celtic on Wednesday as they return to Champions League action.