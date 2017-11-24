The Adamawa Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim Council have condemned the perpetrators of the Mubi Mosque suicide attack and the killings in Numan that led to loss of many lives and properties in the state.The groups, in separate news conferences in Yola, presided by the Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Stephen Mamza, and his counterpart of Muslim Council, Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo, called for the fishing out of the perpetrators to face justice.While calling for panel of inquiry to fish out the perpetrators of the killings, the faith organizations called on their members to be extra vigilant and check persons and vehicles entering places of worship to curtail suicide attacks.“We are deeply distressed over the killings of women and children in some villages of Numan LGA on Monday. CAN condemns in strong terms, the killings of unarmed civilians especially little children and women.“This is by all standard of war, condemnable and unacceptable. We call on the government to bring to book the perpetrators of this wicked act to forestall any future occurrence,” Mamza said.He reiterated CAN’s commitment to peaceful coexistence with all individual and groups.“We call on all to embrace peace, shun hate speech and anything that will incite the general public to breach of public order.”Sahabo on his part, called on the state government to take full responsibility of injured victims including compensation for the dead, and tasked security agencies to provide adequate security cover in all vulnerable places.“The Muslim Council wishes to reiterate its commitment to help in the maintenance of peace and peaceful coexistence among diverse people of the state.“However, we urge the state government and security agencies to always take decisive and necessary lawful measures on those elements and agents who provoke state of fear and destruction in the state,” Sahabo said.Newsmen report that the over many people died in Monday’s Numan attack and Tuesday Mubi mosque bomb blast suspected to be perpetrated by Boko Haram and a militia group.