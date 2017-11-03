The Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN) has denied endorsing Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose for the 2019 presidential election.CAN in a statement by Adebayo Oladeji, the spokesperson to CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, said a letter by Musa Asake, its general secretary, addressed to Fayose was done in his personal capacity and not representing CAN.The general secretary, had in a letter dated October 16, 2017 to Governor Fayose described him as a man fit for the place of president of Nigeria.Asake letter read, “Unarguably, you have done what many of our politicians, Christians in particular, do not have the courage to do. This is why I agree with you, hook, line and sinker”.“Your Excellency sir, because you are known to doing great in your leadership and that you will move this country forward, the enemies of progress are not happy with your declaration and are not sleeping well. The devil will use many, even those who might be closer to you to try to create lies, false accusation, spread rumours, just to distract people from seeing the good leadership qualities that are in you”.CAN said since the letter was leaked, “Christian stakeholders have been making calls to CAN President asking for the clarifications since there was never a time the matter was discussed by the leadership of the Association. Hence the need for this statement.”“In the letter. Dr Asake stated it there clearly that it was his personal letter. This contradicts the impression being given by the media that CAN had endorsed the Governor.“There was no time CAN or the President of CAN authorized such a letter. It was the personal opinion of the General Secretary.“However, anyone who wants to run for any political office in Nigeria has our goodwill in CAN and we would be praying for them if he or she is well qualified to contest, including the respectable Governor Fayose.“Our prayer to God is to always get a godly, a detribalized and peace loving leader presiding over the affairs of the country.”