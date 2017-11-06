The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his silence in the face of the massive killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

Addressing journalists at Iwo in Osun State over the weekend, CAN President, Samson Ayokunle these herdsmen have thrown many families into sorrow and hunger due to the killings of their breadwinners and the destruction of farms.





Ayokunle said, “On the issue of herdsmen killing all over the country, the President has never done anything tangible and convincing about them.





“The herdsmen have been ravaging and sacking communities with reckless abandon. It appears that they are above the law. This is quite unfortunate. This administration must address that.





“These herdsmen have stopped the drums in many homes. Many homes are in sorrow and agony because their breadwinners have been massacred without anybody arresting their killers.





“I just came from Ancha village in Plateau State, where we had to do a mass burial for 19 people killed by these herdsmen.





“Up till now, no government official has visited that place. No action has been taken against these marauding herdsmen.





“Why? If the President is focusing on Boko Haram in the North-East but has not done anything against the killer herdsmen, that is unfortunate, especially when we know that these Fulani herdsmen are from his ethnic clan. He needs to act fast on these herdsmen.”