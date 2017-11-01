The Action Democratic Party (ADP) said on Wednesday that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to expand his cabinet and appoint more Ministers was a betrayal of his promise to run a lean government as a way of conserving funds.

National Chairman of the party, Engr. Yabagi Sani said in a statement in Abuja that it was unfortunate that the same President who promised change has refused to be consistent and faithful to all the promises he made to the Nigerian people.





President Muhammadu Buhari had told the National Executive Committee of the party on Tuesday that “the compressed Federal Executive Council will be expanded to bring in more supporters at Federal Level, with fresh ideas to be injected into the process.”





The ADP said “It is sad and very disappointing that President Buhari who promised CHANGE has refused to be consistent and faithful to all the promises he made to the Nigerian masses.





“His attitude towards corruption allegations against his close associates, his unprecedented tribal/kinsmen appointments and penchant for refusing to talk when Nigerians needed his voice of assurance mostly, have proved that his body language, in the beginning, was a mere gimmick.





“We want to advise that what he needs is not the appointment of additional ministers but to make himself more accessible to the current cabinet members so as to achieve synergy and success.





“The current Cabinet members have been working with a President they only see on FEC meeting days and hardly had the opportunity to discuss personal challenges or aspirations except through the Chief of Staff or the now replaced Secretary to the Government (SGF). If the President continues to run the government by proxy, history may not be kind to him in the final analysis.”