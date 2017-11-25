The Republic of Burundi has appealed to the federal government to let it adopt and adapt some of Nigeria’s school programmes and curricula.

The Burundian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Emmanuel Mpfayakurera, made the appeal in Abuja when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adama on Friday.





Mpfayakurera said: “I request that you avail my country the education system curriculum used in Nigeria, including Technical and Vocational Training (TVET).





“Burundi would want to adopt some of Nigeria’s school programmes and curricula.”





The Ambassador, while observing that both countries have cordial relationship, thanked Nigeria for the assistance rendered to his country during crisis.





Responding to the request, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu, said that Nigeria welcomes the willingness of Burundi to strengthen bilateral relationship between both countries, particularly in the area of educational collaboration.





He said that “all necessary processes will be followed to achieve the desired result. The Ministry is ready to share experiences of Nigeria’s education system with Burundi.”





The Ambassador was later presented with several copies of educational materials on curriculum development in Nigeria by the Honourable Minister.