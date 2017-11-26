Alexis Sanchez scored an injury-time penalty to give Arsenal victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.It was a repeat of last season's meeting between the sides at the Emirates Stadium, when Chilean Sanchez slotted in a 98th-minute spot-kick to win the game. It was also the third consecutive time that the Gunners had grabbed a winner in stoppage-time against the Clarets.The three points moves Arsenal up to fourth in the table ahead of north London rivals Tottenham, who drew 1-1 against West Brom on Saturday.The result was harsh on Sean Dyche's side, having defended valiantly up until that point and looking like grabbing at least a point, before referee Lee Mason pointed to the spot after defender James Tarkowski pushed Aaron Ramsey.Petr Cech was the busier of the two goalkeepers, making two crucial saves to deny Johann Berg Gudmundsson, brilliantly tipping the Iceland international's drive onto the post and keeping out a low, rasping shot.Robbie Brady also had a free-kick towards the top corner pushed away by Cech.Credit: BBC