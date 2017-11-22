Lagos state police command has refuted claims by Burna Boy that he has honoured the invitation sent to him to appear before operatives.

Recall that Lagos State Police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi on Monday declared Burna Boy wanted.





He is accused of ordering Mr 2kay’s robbery attack at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.





However, Burna Boy’s management released a statement yesterday claiming that the artiste had met with the police.





But Lagos spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, who confirmed to DAILY POST that it was only Burna Boy’s father, Samuel Ogulu, that reported to the station on Tuesday.





He said: “The Lagos state police would like to inform members of the public that Damini Ogulu aka ‘Burna Boy’ is yet to report himself to the police and still on the run contrary to reports making the rounds on the internet that the musician has honoured police invitation.”





“The command would also like to inform the public that only Burna Boy’s father, one Samuel Ogulu, that visited the investigating police officer (IPO) in-charge of the case with the promise to bring Burna boy to the police.





“The command however uses this medium to urge Burna Boy’s father and relatives to bringing the musician and turning him to the police before the long arm of the law catches up with him.”