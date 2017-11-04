A burglar had to be rescued by police during a break-in – after he got stuck in a window for five hours. The shoeless man – wearing jeans and black socks – had to be retrieved by officers after desperately crying out for help when he got trapped in the tight spot.A picture taken by West Midlands Police showed the crook with his body half inside the window with his legs dangling out. Shortly after being freed from the window, he was taken into police custody.Web users were quick to ridicule the would-be burglar on social media. Judith Broug said: ‘trying really hard not to laugh’ And Jim Nicholl tweeted: ‘Another fine mess Stanley. Must feel a right turkey!’ Henry Smith added: ‘This has made my day. What an absolute plonker.’ Lisa Foster wrote: ‘Bet he felt like an absolute idiot. He got everything he deserved being stuck there for that long.’